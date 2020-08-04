Price City Police Officer Arrested on Sexual Charge

A Price City Police officer was arrested on Friday for a sexual offense. Michael (Mike) Jones was booked into the Emery County Jail.

While Jones was booked into the Emery County Jail for housing purposes, the Emery County Sheriff’s Office did not make the arrest. He posted bail the following day.

“We are unable to comment on any ongoing criminal investigation involving any employee with the Price City Police Department,” the department shared in a statement. “We are aware of the arrest and allegations of one of our employees who is currently on unpaid administrative leave.”

Not long ago, Jones joined the Price City Police Department. He was sworn into office before the Price City Council on Feb. 12, 2020, where he and two other men were welcomed by Price City Police Chief Brandon Sicilia. Before his employment with the Price City Police Department, he worked for the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office.

Jones is also well-known in the community for competing in various mixed martial arts (MMA) events both locally and statewide.

Additional information has not yet been released. The case is being investigated by the Carbon County Attorney’s Office and information is not yet being released due to the ongoing nature of the case.