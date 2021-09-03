Price City Youth Council Hosts Rock Painting for Childhood Cancer Awareness

The Price City Youth Council participated in going gold for childhood cancer awareness by hosting a rock painting event on Aug. 26-28.

September is childhood cancer awareness month. It was stated that more than 15,000 kids and young adults are diagnosed with cancer each year, which equals about 43 per day. Children’s cancer cannot be treated exactly like adult cancer and the causes of childhood cancer are mostly unknown.

Those that wished to participate in the rock painting event were invited to the Price City Hall from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on the aforementioned dates. All materials were provided and examples of painting included memories, names, kind words, animals, dates, symbols and the like, with the rocks featuring the gold color to represent childhood cancer awareness.

Another event will be hosted by the youth council for childhood cancer awareness. This will be a memorial walk, which is slated to take place on Sept. 18 beginning at 8 a.m. on the Price River Trail. Those that wish to participate are invited to meet at the north parking lot behind JB’s.

All are welcome to attend and walk while also viewing the rock memorial.