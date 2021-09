ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

Problems on the pitch continued for the Lady Spartans on Thursday when the team headed to Moab. While the defense looked better, the offense never got going.

Coming out of halftime tied nil-nil, it was the Lady Red Devils that found the back of the net first. Emery tried to get back in the game, but came up short. Grand was able to hold onto the lead for the 1-0 victory.

The Lady Spartans’ (0-2) lone game next week is on Tuesday at Richfield (5-4, 1-1).