Foxy Grandpa will perform during Price CIty’s Culture Connection summer concert series on July 20 at 7 p.m. at the Peace Gardens.

Originally from Cedar City, UT, Foxy Grandpa is the world’s most exciting collection of Average Joes bringing you above-average classics. The band has since moved to Salt Lake City and is a household name recognizable at bingo nights all over the state. Their repertoire ranges from 1950 to now, including originals reminiscent of the yacht rock era. They draw inspiration from national heroes such as Ermal C Fraze who, in 1959, made history through his invention of the pull-top soda can.