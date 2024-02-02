Price Fire Honors Retiring Member

On Wednesday, the Price City Fire Department announced that they had bid farewell to a member of their team, sending him off in style.

Following 18 years of service, Chad Carlson made the decision to move on to another venture in life. Price Fire shared that to say he will be missed is “the understatement of the century.”

Carlson was presented with a beautifully decorated plaque to commemorate his years of dedication and selflessness.

“Happy retirement, Chad,” the fire department shared. “Visit us often!”