Participate in the Emery High Career Day

The Emery County Chamber of Commerce, the Department of Workforce Services, USU Eastern and Emery schools are inviting businesses to participate in a career fair that will work to benefit students, businesses and the community as a whole.

This career day will take place at Emery High School on Friday, March 22 and will begin with a keynote address broadcast to all students, followed by three 35-40 minute sessions presented by the participating industry professionals. Students will choose to attend the sessions that interest them as potential careers before rotating to the next.

“We are excited to bring this opportunity to our students and look forward to your assistance and participation,” stated Doug Mecham, Emery School District CTE Director. “Our main goal with the career fair is to connect our students with various professions and get them excited about potential career options.”

Participating businesses and entities are asked to speak with the students about expectations in the workplace, necessary skills to be successful in the industry, education and training, and any possible soft skills that would be needed. Emphasizing the importance of taking advantage of high school coursework, developing employability skills through higher education, technical skills training, internships and other training is also suggested.

By completing this form, hopeful participants will be added to a list and kept informed of the upcoming steps. It is expected that around 500 to 600 students will attend and participate. There will be drawings for the students at the conclusion of the fair, as well as a possible concluding speaker.

At the conclusion of the event, the presenters will be welcome to join a catered lunch and brief discussion from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. The form must be completed and returned by Friday, Feb. 16 in order to participate in the event.

“Thank you for the help you give to our communities and the students of Emery County,” Mecham concluded.