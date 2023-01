Authorities were paged to a report of a home on fire on Thursday morning. When the Price City Fire Department arrived on scene, a home in South Price was burning.

The home, located at 800 South 400 East in Price, received quick response and the flames were doused. No injuries were reported as a result of the fire, but damage was significant.

The Price City Fire Department said that a standard investigation is underway. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.