Spartans Evade Blanding

ETV News Stock Photo Courtesy of Elizabeth Marshall

To cap off a couple days full of travel, the Spartans returned home from Vivint Smart Home Arena early Wednesday morning and then left for Blanding later that afternoon. The extensive time on the road appeared to have no ill effects on the squad as the visitors jumped out to a big lead.

Emery started off hot and went up 19-8 after the first quarter. The Spartans continued their charge over the Broncos by winning every period. When the final buzzer sounded, the Black and Gold left with a dominating victory, 76-46.

Talon Tuttle led the way with 24 points, coming from six three-pointers. Luke Justice added another 12 points while Easton Nielson scored nine, Brett Rasmussen recorded eight and Justin Curtis scored eight.

The Spartans (9-2) will end the week with one more game on the road at American Leadership Academy (9-6) on Friday.