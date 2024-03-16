Price Officer Responds to Report of Shots Fired

On Thursday, March 14 Price City Police Officer Jordan West was dispatched to an address on Highway 55 for a report of shots being fired. According to the reporting party, the subject in question, Nicholas Gerald Stewart, fired shots and then left the residence in a Ford pickup truck.

Allegedly, Stewart had been asked to leave the premise more than once before he pulled a handgun from his waistband and pointed it at one of the reporting parties. The individual ducked out of the way and Stewart ran to his vehicle and got inside. He then was reported to have fired a few rounds into the air from his vehicle before leaving.

However, he turned around and drove past the residence more than once before stopping and firing more shots in the air again and driving off. Officer West reported that assisting deputies conducted a traffic stop in a local parking lot.

Stewart, 49-years-old, was ordered out of the vehicle and, as he was exiting, a spent shell casing was said to have fallen out of his lap to the ground. Stewart was then detained in handcuffs to await Officer West’s arrival.

Following the reading of the Miranda Rights, Officer West stated that Stewart was hesitant to speak at first. However, he began to explain what happened, saying that he was invited to the residence and then asked to leave. Allegedly, Stewart reported that the subjects of the residence claimed they had their own firearm and shot two shots in his direction.

Stewart was clearly intoxicated during the conversation and, upon searching his vehicle, an opened and partially consumed container of alcohol, a .45 caliber handgun and four spent .45 caliber shell casings were found.

He was arrested and booked into the Carbon County Jail on a count of aggravated assault, discharging a firearm from a vehicle, carrying a dangerous weapon under the influence, using a concealed in commission of a violent felony, open container/drinking alcohol in a vehicle and driving under the influence, Stewart’s second DUI offense in ten years.