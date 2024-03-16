Zions Bank Invites Public to Nominate Homes Across Utah for Paint-a-Thon Service Project

Zions Bank Press Release

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah; Mar. 14, 2024— Zions Bank is inviting the public to nominate homes for its employees to spruce up with a fresh coat of exterior paint during its annual Paint-a-Thon service project.

Entering its 32st year, Paint-a-Thon benefits low-income elderly, disabled, and veteran residents in communities across Utah and Idaho. Typically, homes are referred to Zions Bank by city and state housing agencies, aging services, community organizations and local churches. This year, the public is invited to nominate up to half of the 35 homes employees plan to scrape, paint and landscape.

To qualify for consideration, homeowners must meet federal Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) income guidelines, detailed on Zions Bank’s website, Zionsbank.com/paintathon — which includes the link to the nomination form. Questions may be directed to ZionsBankEvents@zionsbank.com. Nominations are due by April 15, 2024.

In addition to painting, Zions employees will provide yard clean-up, pruning, mowing, planting and minor repairs as needed by homeowners. The cost for all paint and supplies is contributed by Zions Bank.

Launched in 1991, Zions Bank’s Paint-a-Thon began as a volunteer project for a dozen homes along Utah’s Wasatch Front. Over the past three decades years, Zions Bank employees have put aside summer pastimes for a week each year — volunteering in the evenings after work and on Saturday — to paint nearly 1,300 homes throughout Idaho and Utah. Not counting the dollar value of volunteer hours through the years, the bank has donated more than $1.4 million toward beautifying homes in the two states.