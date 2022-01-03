Price Resident Dies in Early Morning Accident

A Price resident died following an early morning accident on Monday on Highway 123 near East Carbon. According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the incident occurred near mile post 4 at approximately 7:30 a.m.

According to law enforcement reports, the Dodge Neon was traveling west on the highway when it drifted off the right road edge, overcorrected left and crossed the centerline. The vehicle then went off the south edge of the roadway and overturned.

The Utah Highway Patrol announced that the sole occupant of the vehicle was a 48-year-old male driver from Price. The man was ejected from the vehicle and found deceased when law enforcement arrived on scene. Law enforcement said that the seatbelt showed no sign of use.

“It was apparent that the accident had occurred sometime earlier than when it was reported,” the Utah Highway Patrol shared. “No indication of impairment was immediately apparent.”

Identifying information on the deceased individual has not yet been released by law enforcement. Traffic was minimally impacted in the area while crews investigated.