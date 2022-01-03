Dinos Pick Up First Win on the Mat

ETV News stock photo by Dusty Butler

Over the weekend, the Dinos competed in the Braveheart Duals. There, they faced Bon Lomond in a close contest.

Kaden Winterton picked up a win by pin in 106 as did Trevor Jones in 113. Jones’ pin was the fastest of the match as he needed only 46 seconds to garner the pin. Dominick Madden also won by pin in 120 as Carbon controlled the lower weight classes.

Ben Lomond then won back-to-back matches to cut it to 18-12 overall. The Dinos responded with three wins of their own, all by pin, from Isaac Robinson (138), Colin Fausett (144) and Victor Huitt (150). Will Carmichael was the final Dino to pick up a win, also by pin in 175, as Carbon took the match 42-37.

At long last, Carbon will host its first home match of the year. It will take place on Wednesday against South Sevier.