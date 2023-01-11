Notice is hereby given that the Price River Watershed Conservation District will hold its official meetings at the USDA Service Center at 599 B West Price River Drive, UT on the following dates for 2023:

2023 Meeting Dates

January 11 – 6pm

February 8 – 5:30pm

March 8 – 6pm

April 12 – 7pm

May 10 – 7pm

June 14 – 7pm

July 12 – 7pm

August 9 – 7pm

September 13 – 7pm

October 11 – 7pm

November 8 – 6pm

December 13 – 6pm

All meetings are open to the public. In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, individuals needing special accommodations (including auxiliary communicative aids and services) during this meeting should notify Julie Weber at 435-381-2300 Ext. 101.

Published in the ETV Newspaper January 11, 2023.