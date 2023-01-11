Notice is hereby given that the Price River Watershed Conservation District will hold its official meetings at the USDA Service Center at 599 B West Price River Drive, UT on the following dates for 2023:
2023 Meeting Dates
January 11 – 6pm
February 8 – 5:30pm
March 8 – 6pm
April 12 – 7pm
May 10 – 7pm
June 14 – 7pm
July 12 – 7pm
August 9 – 7pm
September 13 – 7pm
October 11 – 7pm
November 8 – 6pm
December 13 – 6pm
All meetings are open to the public. In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, individuals needing special accommodations (including auxiliary communicative aids and services) during this meeting should notify Julie Weber at 435-381-2300 Ext. 101.
Published in the ETV Newspaper January 11, 2023.