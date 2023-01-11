PUBLIC NOTICE

SCHEDULE OF THE EMERY COUNTY RECREATION SPECIAL SERVICE DISTRICT REGULAR MEETINGS TO BE HELD AT THE EMERY COUNTY RECREATION BUILDING, CASTLE DALE, UTAH

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Emery County Recreation Special Service District will meet in its official meetings on the following dates during the year 2023. All meetings will be held in the Emery County Recreation Center. 75 South 400 East, Castle Dale, Utah, except the August meeting, which will be held in the Green River, Utah.

January 9, 2023 6:00 p.m.

February 13, 2023 6:00 p.m.

March 13, 2023 6:00 p.m.

April 10, 2023 6:00 p.m.

May 8, 2023 6:00 p.m.

June 12, 2023 6:00 p.m.

July 10, 2023 6:00 p.m.

August 14, 2023 7:00 p.m., Green River

September 11, 2023 6:00 p.m.

October 19, 2023 6:00 p.m.

November 13, 2023 6:00 p.m.

December 11, 2023 6:00 p.m.

Joel Dorsch

Chairman

Published in the ETV Newspaper January 11, 2023.