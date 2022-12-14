Proposed 2023 SEUHD Budget Presented

The end of the year always brings about the need to tackle the proposed budget for the upcoming months. The proposed 2023 budget for the Southeast Utah Health Department (SEUHD) was discussed during the Board of Health meeting at the end of November.

It was indicated by a SEUHD employee that the budget is somewhat similar to the 2022 budget, though the rent category shows a substantial increase due to the fact that the new Moab office building’s lease payment cost has not yet been determined. However, once funding documentation is received for the project and the lease is determined, they will be individually categorized.

The various line items were reviewed and clarifications were made when needed, such as if a community assessment is required yearly. It was determined by Brady Bradford that the assessments are conducted every five years.

In regard to the funding formula for the counties, it was explained that it is based on services and population by county. Bradford said that the board and counties agreed on the percentage a few years back. It was asked if the 3% increase is done yearly and Bradford stated that there is an increase for 2023, though there has not been one since 2019. These increases happen occasionally but they are not assumed.

Another employee then asked what determines these increases, in which it was stated that this year it would be beneficial to the counties and the health department. Bradford also stated that the legislature is focusing on county funding that is given to health departments.

This increase was requested by the SEUHD. Emery County Commissioner Kent Wilson, who serves on the board, asked if the request was going to go to the counties, in which he was assured that it would be. He then asked if the increase was going to be used to cover the cost of new coordinators and if that is allowed by the budget. Bradford informed the commissioner that individual program funding covers the cost for those positions.

Commissioner Wilson continued with his questions, such as what the focus and priority of the SEUHD was regarding programs and spending, and how it benefits those in Emery County. Bradford stated that the commissioner previously voiced concerns on environmental health and standardizing the approaches in his county to ensure that efforts continued in areas of concern. Bradford also said that many of the health department’s goals are set by each individual department and that there is a continuous chain of communication for available resources.

Bradford stated that the SEUHD works hard to ensure that services are provided to the counties before the budget continued to be evaluated by the board.