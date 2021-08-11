Proposed Zoning Changes Spark Concern for Ferron Residents

By Julie Johansen

On Monday evening, the Ferron City Council meeting opened with a public hearing regarding two items. The first was to receive input regarding adding RV courts as a permitted use to the CC-1 Central Commercial Zone.

The council room was filled to capacity with citizens from Ferron who were adamantly against this use and many voiced their opinions. They stated that the center of town where this zoning is located is not the best place for RV courts. Some stated that the courts would be mainly seasonal and not the best use for these prime commercial lots.

The other item for discussion during the public hearing was expanding the H-1 Highway Commercial Zone. Mayor Adele Justice explained that this recommendation came from the Ferron Planning and Zoning Board as they have people wanting to find places to open businesses in Ferron. This also met opposition with comments like “there are places that could be bought for businesses already zoned,” “let economics take their place” and “let’s keep it as it is.”

After everyone had an opportunity to comment, the public hearing was closed.

In the general business meeting, Castle Valley Supply was announced as Ferron’s Business of the Month for August. Gary Adams was at the meeting to receive the recognition and gift from the council. The mayor expressed her appreciation for the business and told of its importance to the city.

Next, an update on the fairgrounds restrooms and engineering of the adventure hub was given by Mayor Justice. She said that Jones and DeMille Engineering is meeting with Stilson Construction to find ways to cut costs to meet the budget.

Short-term rentals were the next topic of discussion. Currently, Ferron City has no ordinance regarding short-term rentals. The mayor expressed her concern that there needs to be an ordinance as the popularity of these businesses grows. She obtained a sample ordinance from Castle Dale City for the council to study and reported that if they were licensed, the city could receive the Transient Room Tax portion for the city.

Councilmen Chris Winn then reported on a discussion with the Utah Department of Transportation about installing Feed Back Speed Signs for the city. After the council reviewed his report and where they could and couldn’t put the signs, as well as the possible speed limits, they decided that it was not worth the cost of purchasing them.

A new annexation expansion map prepared by the Ferron Planning and Zoning Board was presented and accepted by the council. These maps are required by state law before annexation of any additional land can be made by the city.

Peach Days plans were then reviewed and are being finalized. The annual celebration is scheduled for Sept. 7-11.

Ordinance 2021-3 annexing real property and extending the corporate limits of Ferron known as the Kinder Annexation was approved by the council. Ordinance 2021-2 regulation the licensing and use of dwelling in a residential zone for short-term rentals was tabled for further study and changes. Ordinance 2021-4 amending Ferron City code 10-6F-2 permitting uses in CC-1 was denied.

During the council and mayor reports, Mayor Justice reported on trying to work with the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) on the golf course lease again. She said that it would at least be 18 months to two years before this could be considered because the BLM is focusing on the Dingell Act. Great Life is still interested in the lease but impatience is setting in.

To conclude, Councilman Winn reported that in a recent special service district meeting, they considered making the cost of water the same for residences and businesses.