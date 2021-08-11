First Responders, Healthcare Workers Recognized During Appreciation Barbecue

Parkdale Health and Rehab in Price hosted a first responder/healthcare appreciation barbecue in its parking lot and front lawn on Tuesday evening.

This event was hosted for all first responders and their families by first responders. While there, enjoyment came in the form of free food, drinks, music, games and bounce houses for the youngsters.

Sponsors for the event included Parkdale, Symbii Home Health, Lin’s Market, the Southeast Utah Health Department, Crosscut Brewery, CNS, Carbon Print & Design, Castleview Hospital, Smith’s, SEUALG, Elevate, Den & Jen’s Inflatable Bouncers, True Country, Jack FM, Rocky Mountain Care, Pinnacle Care Center and Canyon Ice.