PT3 Gymnasts Receive Athlete of the Year Recognitions

At the end of the season, Pineau’s Tumbling and Trampoline (PT3) received top recognitions. Ayslynn Denny and Audacee Eden were given athlete of the year nods.

“I am very proud of these two athletes for all their dedication they put forth,” stated Coach Pineau Nielsen.

Coach Trinity Payton echoed these sentiments, saying, “I am so excited to see the improvement of these girls.”

The PT3 team now looks forward to the Utah Summer Games in Cedar City, where they will be traveling in June. The coaches wished the team good luck.