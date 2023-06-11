PT3 Members Chosen as Athletes of the Year

MaKenna Payton and Indie Pikyavit are two competitors of Pineau’s Tumbling and Trampoline (PT3) that have been chosen as Athletes of the Year for 2023.

The duo competes for PT3 and participated this season in Mesquite, Nevada, Fillmore, Salina and Helper. This marks the second time that Payton and Pikyavit have been selected for this honor. Payton is a level seven while Pikyavit is a level four.

“Their coaches would like to express how proud they are of their accomplishments this year,” PT3 shared.