Kourtney Cox Named Carbon County Employee of the Month

Carbon County’s Human Resources (HR) Director, Kellie Payne, was excited to announce that HR Assistant Kourtney Cox was named June’s Employee of the Month.

Payne explained that Cox is not a person that loves the spotlight, but definitely deserves the recognition. Payne had wanted to nominate her for a while and started the recognition by saying that she does a lot for HR, which is greatly appreciated. Payne stated that she and Cox make a great team.

“Kourtney is one who does not stop working until she truly feels like her job is actually done,” Payne stated.

She continued by saying that she admires Cox’s determination and dedication. Cox has been working tirelessly with several departments in order to have the county’s media room up and running to distribute information to the community. She has also worked with emergency services and attended PIO training to possibly help in any situation if needed.

Payne joked that what Cox lacks in height, she makes up for with her big ideas. From there, Cox stated that she really appreciates the opportunities that she has been given through the county and that, while they have a lot of fun, they get a lot done as well.

Commission Chair Tony Martines shared that he is glad to have Cox on the county’s team and that she contributes a great amount.