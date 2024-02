Public Notice is hereby given that Orangeville City will hold a Public Hearing on February 28, 2024 at 6:00pm at Orangeville City Hall, 25 North Main, for the purpose of:

• Discuss and Approve/ Deny Resolution 2024-3, Orangeville City’s outside water rate increase due to Castle Valley Service Districts rate increase that was approved January 18, 2024.

Published in the ETV Newspaper February 21, 2024.