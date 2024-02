Public Notice is hereby given that Orangeville City will hold a Special Meeting on February 28, 2024 at 6:00pm at Orangeville City Hall, 25 North Main, for the purpose of:

• Discuss and Approve / Deny Amended Resolution 2024-2, to ratify past allocation of monies for the routine expenditures and 2023 Christmas Bonuses by line item.

Published in the ETV Newspaper February 21, 2024.