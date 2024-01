There will be a public hearing on January 25, 2024 at 6:45 p.m. during the Land Use Committee meeting of Castle Dale City. Meeting location at City Hall, 20 South 100 East, Castle Dale, Utah.The revision and updating of city zoning ordinance. A copy of the changes will be available for review at Castle Dale City Hall.

Castle Dale Land Use Committee

Published in the ETV Newspaper January 10 and January 17, 2024.