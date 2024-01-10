PUBLIC HEARING –ZONE CHANGES

There will be a public hearing on January 25, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. during the Land Use Committee meeting of Castle Dale City. Meeting location at City Hall, 20 South 100 East, Castle Dale, Utah.

The public hearing will be for a zone change of lots located on Esquire Parkway in Castle Dale. Changes are on Lots 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10. The lots are being changed from R1 8000 to R2 8000. This will allow a multi family unit (duplex only) or a single family unit to be constructed on the lots.

Further information can be obtained at Castle Dale City Hall during regular business hours.

Castle Dale Land Use Committee

Published in the ETV Newspaper January 10 and January 17, 2024.