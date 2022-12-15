Public Hearings at the Green River City Council

By Robin Hunt

Green River Planning and Zoning hosted a public hearing on the amendments to the zoning map to add areas to the C-2 zone. Property owners attended the meeting and voiced their opinions and concerns.

Ultimately, the council motioned to make the proposed zoning changes to the west side of town, but not the changes proposed to the east side. Maps and details of the proposed amendments can be found at the Green River City offices.

Next, the city hosted a public hearing to discuss the 2023 budget. This discussion included new equipment needed for the public works department and youth sports. The council approved these budget amendments.

John Wesley Powell Museum director Janet Smoak then informed the council that the museum will be closed for a half day on Saturday, Dec. 17 to attend the funeral of museum employee and beloved member of the community, Annie Roundy.

The next city council meeting will be on Jan. 10 at 7 p.m.