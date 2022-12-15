Community Takes Selfies with Santa

MenuMenu

The seventh annual Selfies with Santa event brought the big guy in red to WaFd Bank located on Price’s Main Street on Monday, Dec. 12.

This event was hosted from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and featured free selfies with Santa for those of all ages and even pets. Kids were given treat bags while they chatted with Santa and there was also a drawing for various prizes.

Carmen Jones, Price Branch Manager, also challenged attendees to donate food for the local food bank and allowed herself to be silly-stringed afterward.

