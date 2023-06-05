Public Meeting Scheduled to Discuss Grassy Trail Creek Waterline Project

Press Release
The Division of Oil, Gas and Mining Abandoned Mine Reclamation Program staff is hosting a public open house Tuesday, June 13, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., at East Carbon City Hall (101 West Geneva Drive in East Carbon) to discuss the Grassy Trail Creek waterline project in Carbon County. Construction is scheduled to be completed in the fall of 2024. The public is invited to attend to learn more about the project and provide comments.
The project will construct a six-mile-long waterline to convey water captured by abandoned coal mine workings beneath Grassy Trail Creek in Whitmore Canyon. The pipeline would bring spring water and overflow from Grassy Trail Reservoir to East Carbon for municipal, agricultural and industrial use.
The work is funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law through the federal Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement. For more information, contact Project Manager Katie Potter at kepotter@utah.gov or (385) 454-0921.