Public Meeting Scheduled to Discuss Grassy Trail Creek Waterline Project

The project will construct a six-mile-long waterline to convey water captured by abandoned coal mine workings beneath Grassy Trail Creek in Whitmore Canyon. The pipeline would bring spring water and overflow from Grassy Trail Reservoir to East Carbon for municipal, agricultural and industrial use.

The work is funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law through the federal Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement. For more information, contact Project Manager Katie Potter at kepotter@utah.gov or (385) 454-0921.