Public Meetings Upcoming on Skyline Healthy Forest Restoration Act Project

Press Release

The Sanpete and Ferron-Price Ranger Districts of the Manti-La Sal National Forest are beginning a new landscape scale fuels reduction project and are seeking public involvement in developing the project.

“The Forest Service values the opinion of the public, local communities and stakeholders’ inputs regarding the continued efforts in managing the forest. We can’t stress enough how important your inputs are to improving the way we take care of the land and serve our communities,” said Johnny Collin, Sanpete District Ranger.

As part of the planning and development processes, the districts will be holding two public meetings:

Sanpete District : Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 6 p.m. at the District Office (540 North Main Street Ephraim, UT 84627) Office Phone: (435) 636-3300

: Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 6 p.m. at the District Office (540 North Main Street Ephraim, UT 84627) Office Phone: (435) 636-3300 Ferron/Price District: Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 6 p.m. at the Emery County Administration Building (75 East Main Street in Castle Dale, UT 84513). Office Phone: (435) 636-2372

The purpose of these projects is to protect life and reduce the risk of catastrophic fires to communities and both private and public developments. Mechanical treatment of trees, vegetation, and shrubs, and introducing controlled fires into the landscape helps reduce stand density, control insect and disease infestations and diversifies the landscape composition.

After many years of fire exclusion, an ecosystem that needs periodic fire and maintenance becomes unhealthy. Trees are stressed by overcrowding; fire-dependent species disappear; and flammable fuels build up and become hazardous. The proposed treatments intend to:

Reduce hazardous fuels, protecting human communities from extreme fires;

Minimize the spread of pest insects and disease;

Remove unwanted species that threaten species native to an ecosystem;

Provide forage for game;

Improve habitat for threatened and endangered species;

Recycle nutrients back to the soil; and

Promote the growth of trees, wildflowers and other plants

For more information on the Manti-La Sal National Forest, visit our website www.fs.usda.gov/mantilasal or follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mantilasalnationalforest and on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ml_nf