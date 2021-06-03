PUBLIC NOTICE

The Local Building Authority of Emery County will hold a Public Hearing on July 6, 2021, at 2:30 p.m. during a Regularly Scheduled Local Building Authority of Emery County Meeting in order to take public comment regarding the Permanent Community Impact Board (CIB) Application for funding for the purchase of two (2) ambulances for Emery County EMS. This application will require a bond component. Emery County request will be for 50% of the total cost of two ambulances. This Public Hearing will take place during the Regularly Scheduled Local Building Authority of Emery County Meeting at 2:30 p.m. on July 6, 2021 in the Commission Chambers of the Emery County Administration Building located at 75 E Main Street, Castle Dale. Join us for this public hearing online at https://www.gotomeet.me/EmeryCounty or by phone by dialing 1 (646) 749-3112 access code 185-804-125.

Published in the ETV Newspaper June 23 and June 30, 2021.