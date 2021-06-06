PUBLIC NOTICE is hereby given that the Emery County Fire Protection Special Service District will be holding a Public Hearing on June 21, 2021, at 5:30 p.m. in the Emery County Court House located at 75 E Main Street, Castle Dale, Utah, in the Box Conference Room.

This Public Hearing is to receive public comment regarding the opening and amending of the FY 2021 General Fund/Capital Project Fund for the purchase of two (2) new fire trucks.

Ignacio A Arrien, Chairman

Published in the ETV Newspaper June 9 and June 16, 2021.