PUBLIC NOTICE

A Public Hearing to receive comment on the 2022 budget and to amend the 2021 budget of the Emery County Fire Protection Special Service District will be held on Monday, December 20, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. in the Commission Chambers of the Emery County Courthouse, 75 East Main Street, Castle Dale, Utah. The tentative budget for 2022 is on file and available for public inspection in the Emery County Clerk/Auditor”s oflice from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily.

Ignacio Arrien

Chairman

Published in the ETV Newspaper December 8 and December 15, 2021.