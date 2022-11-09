PUBLIC NOTICE

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE, on November 28, 2022 at 8:00 AM. Eastern Utah Self Storage, 351 East 600 South Price, Utah will be dispossessing of items contained in the following storage units.
301 – Tracey Parker, Misc House Hold, Beds
254 – Madeline Salazar, Trailer, Motorcycle, Misc Other Items
198- Frankie Hathaway- Vehicle Seats, Misc Other Items
180- Neldon Pullman- Washer, Dryer, Misc House Hold Items
168- Jennifer Johnson- Furniture, Misc House Hold Items
Published in ETV Newspaper November 9 and November 16, 2022.