PUBLIC NOTICE – BOARD VACANCY ANNOUNCEMENTS

The Board of County Commissioners appoints members to several boards and committees which advise and assist in governing County programs. Serving on an appointed board or committee is a great way to participate in decisions affecting Emery County and learn about how local government works.

Volunteer boards and committees play a variety of important roles. They are designed to encourage citizen participation in government, represent different interests and viewpoints, and take advantage of specialized skills, expertise, and experience among persons generally employed in areas other than government.

These various boards also advise the County Commissioners on service priorities, how to distribute available resources, and how to improve collaboration with the communities within the County.

Emery County is seeking applications to fill vacancies on the following boards and committees for terms beginning January 1, 2023:

COUNTY ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT (CED) BOARD

Number of vacancies: 2

Term: 4 year

This representative must be a municipality representative and shall assist and advise the county legislative body on 1) applying for a Rural County Grant; 2) what projects should be funded by grant money provided to a rural county under the program; and 3) preparing reporting requirements for grant money received by a rural county under the program. This is a volunteer position.

PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION

Number of vacancies: 6

Term: 4 year

This is a nine-member board appointed by the Board of Commissioners and meets monthly to approve land use applications and recommend zoning ordinances and maps, subdivision regulations, requests for conditional use permits, etc., to the County Commission. Alternates take part in deliberations and vote when a member of the commission is absent from a meeting.

PUBLIC LANDS

Number of vacancies: 4

Terms: 4-year term

These vacancies are for four (4) four (4) year terms beginning January 2023 and ending December 2026 and one (1) partial one year (1 year) term beginning December 2021 and ending December 2022. Vacancies include a power generation representative, motorized recreation representative, historical representation, and one (1) at-large representative.

*Any citizen living within Emery County, interested in serving on any of these boards may obtain a volunteer form online at emerycounty.com or the Clerk/Auditor’s Office during regular business hours. The volunteer form will need to be returned to the Clerk/Auditor’s Office, PO Box 629, Castle Dale, Utah 84513, by Friday, November 18, 2021, by the close of business.

Published in ETV Newspaper November 9 and November 16, 2022.