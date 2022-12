Notice is hereby given that the Green River Canal Company Annual Stockholder’s meeting will be held on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Green River City Hall located at 460 East Main, Green River, UT commencing at 7:00 PM. Voting for the following Canal Board positions will take place during this meeting:

Three year term – 2 board positions

Two year term – 2 board positions

One year term – 1 board position

Published in the ETV Newspaper December 14, December 21 and December 28, 2022.