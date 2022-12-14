NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON 2023 CARBON COUNTY BUDGET 

Carbon County will hold a public hearing on its 2023 budget. The purpose of the public hearing is to receive public comment for or against the estimates of County revenue and expenditures and performance data or any item in any County fund. All interested persons shall have an opportunity to be heard.

The hearing will be held December 21, 2022, during a meeting of the Board of Commissioners scheduled for 4:30 p.m. at the Carbon County Administration Building, Second Floor, located at 751 East 100 North, Price, Utah.

The 2023 tentative budget is available for review at the office of the County Clerk at 751 East 100 North, Price, Utah 84501.

/s/ Seth Marsing, Carbon County Clerk/Auditor

Published in the ETV Newspaper December 14, 2022.