PUBLIC NOTICE

Price River Water Users Association has received a Request for Replacement Certificate from Frandsen Holdings, L.C., who asserts that Share Certificate No. 7454 for 20.00 shares in the Company has been lost, destroyed, or stolen, and that they are the rightful owner of said certificate. An interested person may file a written notice of objection with the Association explaining why replacement certificate should not be issued. Unless the Company receives a written notice of objection within sixty (60) days of this notice, a replacement certificate will be issued as requested and the original share certificate will be permanently canceled on the records of the Company.

Price River Water Users Assn.

By Sec. Ashlee Shorts

Published in the ETV Newspaper December 6, December 13 and December 20, 2023.