MenuMenu

  1. Home
  2. Local News
  3. Ask an Expert – December Gardener’s Almanac Tips

Ask an Expert – December Gardener’s Almanac Tips

gardening-gifts.jpg

By JayDee Gunnell

Though yards and gardens have been put to bed, there are still outdoor tasks to consider and holiday gardening gifts to give. Consider these ideas.

  • Use deicing compounds sparingly to avoid salt damage to landscape plants.
  • If natural precipitation is sparse and the ground is not frozen, water evergreen trees and shrubs to ensure they are well hydrated heading into winter.
  • Purchase poinsettias to brighten your home. Learn how to care for them and keep them alive beyond the holidays.
  • Spruce up you holiday decorating with a wide variety of holiday plants. They offer color and texture to décor.
  • Learn about Christmas tree selection and care.
  • Shop for your gardener. Great holiday gifts include: books, pruners, gift certificates, gloves, a living wreath, pottery and yard ornaments.
  • Sign up to become a member of the USU-sponsored Botanical Gardens and receive discounts on classes and workshops, along with other benefits. Or, consider giving a gardening membership as a gift.
scroll to top