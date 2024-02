Public Notice is hereby given that Orangeville City will hold a Public Hearing on February 28, 2024 at 6:00 pm at Orangeville City Hall, 25 North Main, for the purpose of:

• Discuss and Approve Orangeville City’s outside water rate increase due to Castle Valley Service Districts rate increase that was approved January 18, 2024.

Published in the ETV Newspaper February 14 and February 21, 2024.