NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT THE BOARD OF EDUCATION OF THE CARBON SCHOOL DISTRICT WILL MEET AT CARBON SCHOOL DISTRICT OFFICES LOCATED AT 251 WEST 400 NORTH, PRICE, UTAH ON WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 14, 2024.

WORKING SESSION 3:30 p.m.

GENERAL SESSION 5:00 p.m.

A. WORKING SESSION

1. Middle of Year Updates on School Improvement Plans

2. Summarize FY25 Capital Outlay Projects

B. CLOSED SESSION

1. Convene To Closed Session

C. GENERAL SESSION

D. OPENING

1. Call to Order

2. Pledge

3. Recognition

4. Public Comment

E. REPORTS/CORRESPONDENCE

1. Board Member Reports

2. Superintendent Report

F. INFORMATION & DISCUSSION

1. Public Input on School Fees

G. ACTION

1. Policy 528 – Student Records

2. Policy 304 – Employment – Background Checks

H. CONSENT AGENDA

1. Approval of Minutes

2. Approval of Financial Information

3. Home School

4. Guardianship Affidavits

5. Travel Request

6. New Hires

7. Approval of Consent Agenda

Published in the ETV Newspaper February 14, 2024.