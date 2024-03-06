PUBLIC NOTICE

The City of Green River Planning Commission will hold a Public Hearing on Tuesday, March 19th, 2024, at 7:00 p.m. or as soon thereafter as possible at the City Council Chambers, 460 East Main Street in Green River, Utah. The purpose of the Public Hearing is to hear public comment on requested changes:

1. Zoning changes on properties along 1000 N and properties south of Farrer Street between Green River Avenue and Green River Boulevard. From Residential-1 and 3 to Residential-2.

For more information, please contact Green River City Offices at 435-564-3448. Ext 7. All interested parties are welcome to attend.

Published in the ETV Newspaper March 6, 2024.