ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Bids for the supply of the Green River Water Treatment Plant GAC Filter Procurement for the City of Green River, will be received until 2:00 PM local time on Tuesday, March 19th, 2024 on the State of Utah’s procurement website, Utah Public Procurement Place (also known as Sciquest). https://bids.sciquest.com/apps/Router/PublicEvent?CustomerOrg=StateOfUtah.

DESCRIPTION OF WORK: The Work shall be completed under one Contract and consists of all labor, equipment and materials required to properly supply the GAC filter vessels. The Project generally consists of the following primary components: Supply and delivery of a granular activated carbon filtration dual pressure vessel system, to the project site for the new GAC facility. The Contractor will offload the filters from the Supplier’s truck.

BIDDING REQUIREMENTS: Each Bid shall be accompanied by a Bidder’s Bond executed by the Bidder as principal and by a surety company authorized to do business in the State of Utah, payable to Green River City, in a sum equal to five (5) percent of the full amount of the Bid. This is to serve as a guarantee that the Bidder will enter into a Contract within 15 days of Notice of Award in accordance with the terms of the principal’s Bond and a contractor’s Bond as required by law and the regulations and determinations of the governing board for the performances of such Work. Only Bids that are accompanied by such a Bond will be considered. Bidder must be licensed for the full amount of the Bid. No Bid will be read or considered which does not fully comply with the above provisions as to bond and license.

Bidders on this Work will be required to comply with the President’s Executive Order Nos. 11246 (Equal Employment) as amended. Bidders shall also comply with Executive Orders 11625, 12138, and 12432; 40 CFR part 33; Section 129 of P.L. 100-590 Small Business Reauthorization & Amendment Act of 1988; Public Law 102-389 (42 U.S.C. 437d); a 1993 appropriations act (“EPA’s 8% statute”); Public Law101-549, Title X of the Clean Air Acts Amendments of 1990 (42 U.S.C. 7601 note) (“EPA’s 10% statute”). Bidders are required to comply with Build America, Buy America Act requirements and Jobs Act and Executive Order 14005). The requirements for Bidders and Contractors under these orders are explained in the specifications.

PROJECT ADMINISTRATION: All questions relative to this project prior to the opening of Bids shall be directed to the Engineer for the project.

Advanced Engineering and Environmental Services

3400 Ashton Blvd. Suite 105

Lehi, UT 84043

Telephone: 801-597-2449

Email: Stockton.Denos@ae2s.com

Contact: Stockton Denos, P.E.

It shall be understood, however, that no interpretations of the drawings or specifications will be made except in writing signed by the Engineer, nor will any “or equal” products be considered for approval prior to award of a contract.

OBTAINING BID DOCUMENTS: Electronic copies of Contract Documents may be requested for and obtained at no cost by emailing: Stockton Denos at Stockton.denos@ae2s.com.

OWNER’S RIGHTS RESERVED: All Bids will be made on the basis of cash payment for such Work. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all Bids, waive any informalities in the Bids received, and further reserves the right to award the Contract in the best interest of the Owner. The Owner reserves the right to hold the three (3) lowest Bids for a period not to exceed thirty (30) days after the date of Bid opening.

Final payment is to be given upon delivery of the filters.

Dated this February 29, 2024. By: Bryan Meadows

Public Works Director

Green River Public Works, Utah

Published in the ETV Newspaper March 6, and March 13, 2024.