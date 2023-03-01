PUBLIC NOTICE – BOARD VACANCY ANNOUNCEMENT

The Board of County Commissioners appoints members to a number of boards and committees which advise and assist governing County programs. Serving on an appointed board or committee is a great way to participate in decisions that affect you and to learn more about how local government works.

Carbon County is currently seeking applications to fill vacancies on the following Board.

Friends of Carbon/Emery Counties Children’s Justice Centers and Family Support Center

Vacancies: 9

Term: 3 year

This board meets 6 times a year, or more if necessary. The purpose of this Board is to actively engage in fundraising activities to support the Children’s Justice Centers and Family Support Centers of Carbon or Emery County.

If you are interested in serving Carbon County and would like to be considered for appointment to fill one of the vacancies, please complete and submit the application form that is available on Carbon County website at https://www.carbon.utah.gov/Administration/Boards or from the Commission Secretary by emailing geni.hawk@carbon.utah.gov. If you have any questions or would like more information concerning these positions, please feel free to contact the Commission office at 435-636-3226.

Applications are due March 14, 2023. Appointments will take place at the March 15, 2023 regularly scheduled commission meeting.

Published in the ETV Newspaper March 1 and March 8, 2023.