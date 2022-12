Castle Dale City’s schedule for City Council Meetings. All meetings begin at 7:00 pm. 20 S 100 E, Castle Dale.

January 12, 2023

February 9, 2023

March 9, 2023

April 13, 2023

May 11, 2023

June 8, 2023

July 13, 2023

August 10, 2023

September 14, 2023

October 12, 2023

November 9, 2023

December 14, 2023

Published in the ETV Newspaper December 14, 2022.