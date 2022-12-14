ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPOINTMENT AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Seventh Judicial District Court, Carbon County, State of Utah

In The Matter of the Estate of Louise Mary Gorley also known as Louise M. Gorley

and as Louise Gorley, Deceased.

Case No. 223700069

Creditors of the estate are required to mail or deliver their claims in writing to Floyd L. Gorley, 343 Columbia Dr., P. O. Box 414, East Carbon, UT 84520, who has been appointed as the personal representative of the estate, or to the personal representative’s attorney, Michael R. Jensen, 90 West 100 North, Suite 3, Price, Utah 84501, or to the clerk of the above court, within three months after the date of first publication of this Notice or be forever barred.

Published in the ETV Newspaper December 14, December 21 and December 28, 2022.