PUBLIC NOTICE – CASTLEVIEW HOSPITAL MEDICAL RECORDS

Notice is hereby given that Castleview Hospital will be destroying Medical Records related to visits and/or test results performed at Castleview Hospital in Price, Utah July 2008 and prior. Records selected for destruction will include all records for patients (over 18 years of age at the time of treatment or prior to July 2008) Additionally, records of minor children at the time of treatment July 2008 and prior who are now 28 years of age or greater are scheduled for destruction. Medical records destruction will begin May 10, 2021. If any of the above information scheduled for destruction pertains to you and you would like the information provided to you, you must provide Castleview Hospital Medical Records Department with a signed consent for release of information and a photo identification.

If you have any questions regarding the destruction of medical records, please contact the Medical Records Department at (435) 637-4800.

Published in the ETV Newspaper April 21 and April 28, 2021.