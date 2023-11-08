PUBLIC NOTICE CORRECTION

The notice published Nov. 1, 2023 provided the wrong mailing address for bids. Scofield Town is accepting sealed bids for snowplowing. Applicants must meet the following requirements.
- Proof of $1,000,000 liability insurance within 7 days of contract award.
- Safe driving record.
- Adhere to Town plowing procedures.
- Track current weather conditions in Scofield Town.
- Prompt storm response/available to plow nights and weekends.
- 3-year contract with annual evaluation and approval.
Sealed bids will be accepted via mail at the address below until Monday, November 20, 2023, at 1:00 pm then publicly read at that time at the Scofield Town Building, 155 Ivy Street, Scofield, UT. Questions can be submitted to scofield84526@gmail.com.
Scofield reserves the right to reject any or all bids; or waive any informality or technicality in any bid in the best interest of the Town. Only bids giving a firm quotation properly signed will be accepted.
Mail bids to:
Scofield Town
HC-35 Box 560
Helper, UT 84526
Published in the ETV Newspaper November 8, 2023.