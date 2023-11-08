PUBLIC NOTICE CORRECTION

MenuMenu

The notice published Nov. 1, 2023 provided the wrong mailing address for bids. Scofield Town is accepting sealed bids for snowplowing. Applicants must meet the following requirements.

  • Proof of $1,000,000 liability insurance within 7 days of contract award.
  • Safe driving record.
  • Adhere to Town plowing procedures.
  • Track current weather conditions in Scofield Town.
  • Prompt storm response/available to plow nights and weekends.
  • 3-year contract with annual evaluation and approval.

Sealed bids will be accepted via mail at the address below until Monday, November 20, 2023, at 1:00 pm then publicly read at that time at the Scofield Town Building, 155 Ivy Street, Scofield, UT. Questions can be submitted to scofield84526@gmail.com.

Scofield reserves the right to reject any or all bids; or waive any informality or technicality in any bid in the best interest of the Town. Only bids giving a firm quotation properly signed will be accepted.

Mail bids to:
Scofield Town
HC-35 Box 560
Helper, UT 84526

