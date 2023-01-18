PUBLIC NOTICE FOR PERMIT RENEWAL – PRINCESS/CRANDALL CANYON MINES

P. O. BOX 910

EAST CARBON, UT 84520

Notice is hereby given that Utah Land Resources, Inc. has filed an “Application for Permit Renewal” with the Utah Division of Oil, Gas and Mining for its Princess/Crandall Canyon Mines (permit number C/015/032). This application was filed pursuant to article R645-303-230 of the Utah Administrative Code. The affected lands are located in Huntington Canyon, Emery County, Utah. The Permit area encompasses approximately 1,870.23 acres on the following described lands:

Township 16 South, Range 7 East, SLBM

Section 4: Lot 3, 4

W1/2SW1/4

SW1/4NW1/4

NW1/4SE1/4NW1/4

Section 5: Lot 6, 9

S1/2NE1/4

S1/2

Section 8: All

Section 9: NW1/4

Township 17 South Range 8 East, SLBM

Section 5: Within Lot 6

Township 15 South Range 6 East, SLBM

Section 35: Lots 2, 3, and 4

Township 16 South Range 6 East, SLBM

Section 2: Lots 4, 5, 6, 8, 9, 16, 21, 24, and 25

A copy of the permit renewal application is available for examination at the offices of the Utah Division of Oil, Gas and Mining located at 1594 West North Temple, Suite 12310, Salt Lake City, Utah, and also at the Emery County office in Castle Dale, Utah.

Written comments, objections, or requests for an informal conference should be addressed to the Utah Division of Oil, Gas and Mining at the above address no later than thirty (30) days from the date of the last publication of this notice. This notice is being published to comply with the Surface Mining and Reclamation Act of 1977 as well as State and Federal regulations promulgated pursuant to said Act.

Published in the ETV Newspaper January 18, January 25, February 1 and February 8, 2023.