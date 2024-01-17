PUBLIC NOTICE – PERMIT RENEWAL FOR WILDCAT LOADOUT

PERMIT C/007/0033

Coal Energy Group 2, LLC

Carbon County, Utah

Coal Energy Group 2, LLC (CEG2), a Nevada limited liability company, having offices located at 1308 Lake Street, Fort Worth, Texas 75102, has filed with the Utah Division of Oil, Gas and Mining an application for renewal of the existing Mining and Reclamation Permit C/007/0033 for the Wildcat Loadout, located at 3 miles west of Highway 6 on Consumers Road, Helper, Utah. The permit area is located in Carbon County, Utah, depicted on the Standardville USGS topographic quadrangle map as shown below.

The existing permit area is described as follows:

Township 13 South, Range 9 East, SLBM

Section 33: NW1/4SE1/4, N1/2SW1/4SE1/4, E1/2El/2NE1/4SW1/4, El/2NE1/4SE1/4SW1/4, NE1/4SE1/4SE1/4SW1/4, NW1/4SW1/4SW1/4SE1/4, E1/2SE1/4SW1/4NE1/4 and Portions of N l/2NW l/4NE l/4SE 1/4, NE 1/4SW l/4NE 1 /4, SW1/4SW1/4NE1/4, NW1/4SE1/4SW 1/4NE1/4, Wl/2NE1/4SW1/4, W1/2E1/2NE1/4SW1/4, Wl/2El/2SE1/4SW1/4, SWl/4SEl/4SW1/4NEJ/4 containing 123.19 acres.

A copy of this application is available for inspection at the Division of Oil, Gas and Mining at 1594 West, North Temple Street, Suite 1210, Salt Lake City, Utah 84116 and at the Carbon County Recorders Office in Price, Utah at 751 East 100 North, Suite #1300. Written comments, objections, or requests for an informal conference should be addressed to the Salt Lake City address no later than thirty (30) days from the date of the last publication of this notice. This notice is being published to comply with the Surface Mining and Reclamation Act of 1977, and State and Federal regulations promulgated pursuant to said Act.

