REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

Emery County is accepting submissions for a Request for Proposal (RFP). The Emery County Travel Bureau (ECTB) has recently begun the process of rebranding Emery County as a destination. Formally known as “The Swell Utah” Emery County, “Life Energized”, is shifting with the hopes of sharing our community and culture as part of our destination. ECTB is currently accepting proposals from qualified marketing agencies or individuals interested in developing marketing materials and assisting in a rebranding. Submissions must be submitted to the Emery County Clerk/Auditor’s office by end of day (5:00pm) on Tuesday, January 30, 2024 by submitting two (2) copies of the proposal to Emery County Clerk/Auditor: Brenda Tuttle, PO Box 907, 75 E. Main St, Castle Dale, UT 84513. As well as an electronic copy to: brendat@emery.utah.gov. For the full RFP, details or questions please contact anndeem@emery.utah.gov.

Published in the ETV Newspaper January 17 and January 24, 2024.