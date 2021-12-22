PUBLIC NOTICE – SCHEDULE OF THE EMERY COUNTY RECREATION SPECIAL SERVICE DISTRICT REGULAR MEETINGS TO BE HELD AT THE EMERY COUNTY RECREATION BUILDING, CASTLE DALE, UTAH

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Emery County Recreation Special Service District will meet in its official meetings on the following dates during the year 2022. All meetings will be held in the Emery County Recreation Center, 75 South 400 East, Castle Dale, Utah, except the August meeting which will be held in the Green River, Utah.

January 10, 2022 6:00 p.m.

February 14, 2022 6:00 p.m.

March 14, 2022 6:00 p.m.

April 11, 2022 6:00 p.m.

May 9, 2022 6:00 p.m.

June 13, 2022 6:00 p.m.

July 11, 2022 6:00 p.m.

August 8, 2022 7:00 p.m. (Green River)

September 12, 2022 6:00 p.m.

October 10, 2022 6:00 p.m.

November 14, 2022 6:00 p.m.

December 12, 2022 6:00 p.m.

Joel Dorsch

Chairman

Published in the ETV Newspaper December 22, 2021.